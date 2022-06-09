Breitbart

An internal Capitol Police report on the January 6 incident revealed extensive security failures on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) watch. Dated June 4, the report shows sweeping mistakes from the department that include delayed mobilization of specialized civil disturbance units and the dismantling of an intelligence unit that tracked threats on social media, according to the report obtained by Just the News. The report specifically reveals the Capitol Police had received intelligence reports from agencies like the FBI warning that violence could occur on January 6. But those intelligence reports were not properly embodied into an operational plan before January 6. “The assessment for 1/6 contained a BLUF [bottom line up front] that did not express the severity of the threat or the fact that USCP [U.S. Capitol Police] actually had knowledge of a plan in place,” the report reads. “The statement that protesters may be armed was included, but it was never expressed with the urgency that they planned to overtake the Capitol and target Members of Congress.” The intelligence failure was made worse by Pelosi’s decision to disassemble the police department’s intelligence unit that tracked threats on social media. The chatter on social media before January 6 might have alerted the police to the potential seriousness of the protest. “The social media unit was immediately and essentially dismantled under the new leadership,” the report said. “New office reassignments and steering away from the concepts of having subject matter experts may have contributed to the tragedy.”

