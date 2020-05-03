Penn-Warton School of Business:

This simulator forecasts the state-level health and economic effects of reopening businesses and relaxing stay-at-home orders. It will be updated regularly as new data arrive.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, at one point almost every U.S. state had imposed lockdown orders to stem the spread of the virus. Some states have begun to relax these orders, easing stay at home orders and restrictions on nonessential businesses. Many other states are considering easing restrictions as well.

The interactive tool uses an epidemiological framework along with empirical estimates to simulate the health and economic effects of easing state lockdown policies. Users specify both a “policy” level and “behavior” level.

The POLICY level represents the extent to which states reopen and has three settings: Baseline, Partial, and Full.

The BEHAVIOR level represents individuals’ decisions on whether to continue social distancing practices. This behavior level has two settings: Baseline and Reduced Distancing.

The MAP shows one of FOUR OUTCOMES that you can pick: GDP, Unemployment, Coronavirus Cases, or Coronavirus Deaths

Hovering over a state will show its numbers. Shown here are non-interactive samples.

Go to the PENN-WHARTON POLICY RESPONSE SIMULATOR

Go to the PENN-WHARTON POLICY RESPONSE SIMULATOR