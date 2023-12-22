Intense bodycam video shows police storming at Prague university after mass shooting, rescuing student victims

JUST IN: Czech police have released bodycam footage from their response to yesterday's mass shooting at Charles University, Prague. pic.twitter.com/RgYXzAjxaN — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 22, 2023

Police in the Czech Republic released intense body camera footage Friday, showing officers inside the Prague university just after the scene of the country’s deadliest mass shooting on Thursday.Officers are seen moving through the building, guns drawn and yelling, and tending to injured students in classrooms. At one point they break through a door that had been barricaded with chairs and desks.In one heart-wrenching scene, officers carry an injured victim out of the building, as she can be heard moaning in pain.At least 14 people died and 25 more were injured, the Czech police chief said at a press conference Thursday evening, revising an earlier toll that reported 15 dead and at least 30 injured.Local media identified the suspect as David Kozák, 24, a student at the school where he unleashed horror, police said.

