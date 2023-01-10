President Biden kept classified documents about Ukraine and Iran at his former think tank office, a new report revealed Tuesday as the president again refused to answer reporter questions about the matter.

Journalists shouted queries about the secret papers at the start of a meeting between Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

Biden clearly heard the questions but chose not to discuss the discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which opened in 2018.

Moments later, CNN reported that 10 documents with classified markings and dated between 2013 and 2016 were found mixed in with Biden family papers — including information about the funeral arrangements for the president’s late son, Beau, who died in 2015. Some of the documents were reportedly labeled “top secret,” the highest level of government classification.

The three-year time frame covers major events that took place during the Obama administration — including the Iran nuclear deal of 2015, the Maidan Revolution that overthrew then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russia’s subsequent invasion and annexation of Crimea in February of 2014.

READ MORE