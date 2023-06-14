NY Post

Government agencies including the FBI, DHS and NSA have their tentacles deep into US society and have amassed huge caches’ of “sensitive and intimate” data on citizens by “flouting the law” according to privacy advocates. The startling overreach into citizens’ lives was flagged in a report to the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines which has only just been declassified. It highlights how a loophole allows intelligence agencies to buy huge troves of data, enabling them to effectively track the phones and locations of millions of Americans without a warrant. The report notes if agencies pay for the information it is considered “publicly available” whereas if the government were to demand to access the location of a cell phone, that would be classified as a search under the Fourth Amendment and require a judge’s sign-off. “This report reveals what we feared most,” Sean Vitka, a policy attorney at the nonprofit Demand Progress, told Wired.com

