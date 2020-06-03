NY POST

A Michigan woman faces up to 10 years behind bars for encouraging others to loot and throw bricks at buildings in a Facebook Live video, according to a report. Alexandria “Ally” Lyons posted the livestreamed video over the weekend during riots in Grand Rapids that left more than 100 businesses damaged, MLive.com reported. In the video, Lyons is seen swigging beer — likely stolen from a bar called Mojo’s in Grand Rapids — and showing off clothes allegedly swiped from F. David Barney Clothiers, according to court records. At another point, “she is heard multiple times encouraging her friends and others to throw bricks or other objects at windows of multiple businesses downtown and at one point picks up a brick herself and mentions heading ‘back to the courthouse,’” the arrest affidavit said.

