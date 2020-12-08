The Federalist:

Instagram slapped a “fact-check” on President Donald Trump’s Pearl Harbor remembrance post Wednesday, insisting on a post that had nothing to do with the election that President-elect Joe Biden is, indeed, the president-elect.

“Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election,” tagged the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform on a post that merely featured a graphic of the president, first lady, and man in uniform honoring those who sacrificed.

While Trump has disputed the results, deriding the contest as unfair, Trump’s Monday post had nothing to do with legal challenges his campaign launched to flip several tipping-point states in the president’s favor. Instagram’s censorship in fact reinforces that the election wasn’t fair due to big tech interference with what voters were able to learn about the candidates.

It was less than two months ago that Facebook was selectively applying its rules to suppress blockbuster stories of incriminating information on its preferred presidential candidate. When the New York Post published the most damning revelations of the entire campaign in mid-October implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in his son’s potentially criminal overseas business activity, Facebook joined Twitter to announce through a company spokesperson and former Democratic staffer that the social networking giant would preemptively censor the stories.



