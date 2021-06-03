The New York Post:

A French Instagram influencer has reportedly been exposed as a business class fraudster on an Emirates flight.

“Next Stop – Monaco. Je fly toute la night” — or “I fly all night” — Oceane El Himer wrote her roughly 847,000 followers last week.

The 27-year-old model from Bordeaux posted a photo of herself striking a pose while wearing a light green top and purple sweats – midriff exposed – in business class, according to Newsweek.

The image received almost 103,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

But another photo, shared on Twitter, appears to show the brunette crammed into an economy seat along with the huddled masses, wearing the same outfit.

“Dubai model exposed by co-passengers after she posed in business class cabin & posted photos online then returned to her seat in economy before takeoff,” the caption reads, according to the mag.

Her Instagram account lists her as living in the United Arab Emirates city.

Oceane’s post received a sea of comments about influencer culture.

