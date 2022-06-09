NEW YORK POST:

As our aged president appears to be slipping cognitively, as well as slipping literally on the stairs of Air Force One, as he did again Wednesday, the whole world is wondering who ­really is in charge at the White House.

Is it exhausted chief of staff Ron Klain calling the shots behind the scenes?

Is it Biden’s “Sherpa,” White House counselor Steve Ricchetti? Is it first lady Jill Biden?

But there is another alarming prospect: the “smartest man” Joe Biden knows, his son, the crack addict-turned-blowpipe artist Hunter Biden.

Friends of Hunter say he discusses the finer points of Ukraine policy and other matters of state around the dinner table with his father on his regular weekend visits home to Delaware or Camp David.

One former friend describes him as his father’s “closest adviser.”

Hunter also boasted to his former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, by the pool of the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood in April 2017, that he had his father’s ear and got him to do what he wanted by ­bypassing his gatekeepers and speaking to him directly.

It is no coincidence that Hunter’s new “sugar brother,” LA entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris, represents Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who played a starring role at the White House podium this week to urge gun control in the wake of the school massacre in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

