Soldiers wearing face masks screened people Thursday for the coronavirus in Wuhan, China — where doctors donned hazmat suits to treat patients sickened by the mystery illness, photos from inside the city show. Wuhan government officials called the situation a “state of war” after a public transportation ban and other safety measures were issued in the central Chinese city where the disease emerged, according to NPR. “Strictly implement emergency response requirements, enter into a state of war and implement wartime measures to resolutely curb the spread of this epidemic,” officials warned, according to the report.

