Inside UK’s billionaires’ playground that’s packed with superyachts and is rivalling Monaco in glam stakes

A SEASIDE town in the UK has become a playground for billionaires with a marina full of superyachts – putting Monaco in the shade.An enormous 258ft luxury yacht has arrived in Falmouth making it the latest enviable boat currently docked in the Cornwall town.

The yacht, called Rocinante after Don Quixote’s horse, is owned by a games developer and managed to pretty much dwarf everything else tied up in the marina.

The enviable yacht was built in 2008 by the Lurssen shipyard in Germany and formerly known as TV and Madsummer before it was bought by the US billionaire Gabe Newell.

Rocinante is equipped with everything a billionaire would need: a beauty salon, sauna, elevator, satellite communications, on board gym, and a deck jacuzzi.

Newell, the president of the gaming company Valve, is the man behind the creation of the game Half-Life in 1998.

In 2021, Newell was said to have a net worth of £3.1billion.

