The New York Post:

The Florida mansion where a couple thought it would be just dandy to show up and hold their wedding without the owner’s knowledge is pending an offer, The Post has learned.

Nathan Finkel, the owner of the estate, can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing he doesn’t have to deal with prospective trespassers any longer.

The home first entered into contract on April 8 for $5,695,000.

Courtney Wilson, the groom, and Shenita Jones, the bride had allegedly sent out wedding invitations to their entire family welcoming them to their “dream home and estate” for a two-day celebration this past Saturday.

When the crew showed up for the big day, Finkel was befuddled and immediately dialed 911.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” Finkel told a 911 dispatcher, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is [for] it to stop.”

Police arrived and asked the couple to leave. They complied and no charges were filed. It is unknown whether they were able to salvage their wedding afterward.

But what exactly is it about this house that made this couple risk their big day? Scroll through the photos to find out.









More PHOTOS at The New York Post