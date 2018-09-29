NEW YORK POST:

They seemed like a picture-perfect California couple.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38 and a onetime reality-TV star, was a handsome surgeon dubbed “Orange County’s Most Eligible Bachelor” in 2013.

His 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa ­Riley, was a pretty dance instructor who had moved in with Rob­icheaux this year. According to her ex, she was also a devout Christian.

Chad Riley, who married Cerissa in 2011 before they split two years later, said his high-school sweetheart and Robicheaux fostered dogs from a local animal shelter and had plans to marry.

But those wedding bells are likely on hold. On Sept. 11, the comely duo was arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting two women in 2016.

Since the charges were made public, more than a dozen women have come forward with similar accusations, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told The Post. He said thousands of videos and photos were found on Robi­cheaux’s phone, many showing the couple having sexual contact with ­unconscious women.

The arrest has jolted Orange County, with residents shocked that an attractive, successful couple could commit such ugly crimes. Sources who knew Cerissa Riley as a nice churchgoing girl are especially surprised. But prosecutors say she is no angel.

“It’s a joint venture, for sure,” Rackauckas said. “[Cerissa is] the one … [who] meets the victim and socializes and introduces the victim to the defendant, Grant Robicheaux, and then we see her engaged in sexual conduct in the videos. There doesn’t seem to be any lack of participation on her side.