THE SUN:

Donald Trump controversially insisted the US-bound groups are filled with the merciless mobsters, and sent nearly 6,000 troops to the border to keep them from entering.

But one former cop told how he had no other choice but to join one of the caravans and flee after his sons were held at gunpoint by the brutal killers.

Known only as Ivan, he said he had moved homes so many times to escape the violence in his home of San Pedro Sula, Honduras – but it was impossible to get away.

And when his young sons Yostin, 15 and Julio, 13, were threatened with death if the didn’t join a local gang, he decided enough was enough and fled to America.

The terrified family joined the vast group of people travelling from the violence-ridden city after hiding out at friend’s houses.

Their motives are similar to other families in the caravan and are a reminder of the influence the gangs called “maras” wield across El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The murder rate in Honduras remains one of the highest in the world, standing at 42 per 100,000 residents in 2017.

Some international aid organisations such as the Norwegian Refugee Council operate in the country with the same precautions as in war zones, and say inhabitants face the same dangers.

Ivan was removed from his job of 27 years in a police purge two years ago, and he says he fears death in Honduras.