Fox News:

SAVAGE SAID THIS SIX MONTHS AGO – EARLY MARCH PODCAST, SAVAGE SAID:

“OK, always remember who FIRST told you it was the NYSTATE AG Letitia who is behind these attacks on Cuomo-because SHE WANTS TO BE GOVERNOR> Get it?”

AND NOW, ACCORDING TO FOX NEWS …

James once joked that ‘AG’ stands for ‘aspiring governor’

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office released the results of an extensive investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday potentially derailing his political career and continuing to launch her own as some speculate she has eyes on a higher office.

James, a former ally of Cuomo’s, released a 165 page report Tuesday concluding that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women and used his office to intimidate at least one accuser in violation of state and federal law sending shockwaves through the New York political scene and intensifying calls for Cuomo’s resignation which he has so far dismissed .

James’s ascent to the top of the New York political scene has also been aided, in part, by her office’s high publicized investigations into President Donald Trump where she used the power of her office to go after Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot as well as launch a “criminal investigation” into Trump’s business dealings with the Trump organization.

Both high-profile moves against prominent New York politicians have prompted many to wonder whether James is eyeing a run against Gov. Cuomo in 2022.

James, 62, is the Empire State’s first black attorney general with solid roots in Brooklyn politics and the organized labor scene in the state. James is well connected with prominent New York Unions, including 1199 SEIU, and could potentially leverage Cuomo’s weakened political strength to pry their support away from the current governor.

