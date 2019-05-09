NEW YORK POST:

Online postings apparently made by the younger suspect in the Colorado charter school shooting paint a conflicting picture — one of an average teen who likes hanging out with his friends, and another that shows a tortured kid who experimented with drugs, detested his classmates and was struggling to fit in.

Maya McKinney, a 16-year-old who’s undergoing a female-to-male transition and who goes by Alec, and Devon Erickson, 18, are accused of entering STEM School Highland Ranch outside Denver on Tuesday with two handguns that authorities say they used to kill one of their classmates and injure eight others.

A Twitter account believed to belong to McKinney, with the handle “KoolCid1992,” displays a picture of him and Erickson, with word art that boasts, “UP ALL NIGHT.”

On Dec. 29, KoolCid1992 tweeted, “i wasn’t diagnosed with kool kid syndrome but i just took adderall ” in a reference to the popular, but often abused, prescription drug used for attention deficit disorder.

But on April 16, it appears as if McKinney was trying to get sober, or at least joked about it on Twitter.

“yuh wait what #sobergang,” KoolCid1992 wrote in the tweet.

When a friend replied, “omg really?,” KoolCid1992 wrote back, “your boy is finally getting clean like the mf dishes i just did #lmao.”