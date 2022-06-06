NEW YORK POST:

When Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, got popped for a DUI last week on his way home from a dinner party in the Napa Valley, it was a rare misstep in an otherwise charmed life — at least as far as most people knew.

The 82-year-old Paul, a multi-millionaire real estate investor and venture capitalist, was charged with two misdemeanors, including driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, after his 2021 Porsche collided with a 2014 jeep driven by another man, according to Napa County booking records. Paul was released on $5,000 bail.

“Everyone drives home a little drunk in Napa,” a longtime friend of Paul Pelosi’s told The Post. “He’s big guy. He probably thought he was OK.”

His lawyer said Paul was driving home from a friend’s house to the nearby $5 million vineyard, River Run, that he owns with his wife in St. Helena. It’s part of a sizable Pelosi family real estate portfolio that includes a Pacific Heights mansion overlooking San Francisco Bay and a $2.6 million condo in Georgetown, 15 minutes from the White House.

