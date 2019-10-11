NEW YORK POST:

The golden angel once glimmered majestically from Notre Dame’s vault.

Now, with a broken nose, chipped gold-leaf and a smashed bust, it stares up blankly at a warehouse roof in the outskirts of Paris where blackened fragments of the famed cathedral’s stained glass mingle with organ pipes and jagged vault stones.

Scientists at the French government’s Historical Monuments Research Laboratory are using these objects as clues in an urgent and vital task: Working out how to safely restore the beloved Paris cathedral and identify what perils remain inside the monument in a race against the clock.

Debris is still falling from Notre Dame’s roof as fears over dust poisoning from the cathedral’s burnt-out lead roof has frightened the people of Paris and a spring 2020 deadline looms for a major diagnostic report on how to fix the lab’s most famous patient.

More from the NY Post