On February 21st, Russia’s Security Council held a choreographed and highly dramatized meeting, during which the most hard-line members of the country’s war cabinet alternatively supplicated, egged on, and cowered before Vladimir Putin. The agenda was the question of recognizing the would-be separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk, territorial fictions that have been propped up by Russian military muscle since they first appeared, in 2014. Putin has advanced a narrative in which Ukraine is perpetrating genocide in the Donbass. Recognition could provide a pretext for Russia to send regular forces across the internationally recognized border with Ukraine to overtly occupy the territories, right up to the so-called “line of contact,” as a possible prelude to a wider invasion. The meeting ended with a faux dramatic flourish, as Putin promised to reveal his choice soon.

Then, shortly before 10 P.M. in Moscow, Putin made a televised address: the U.S. and its allies, he said, had used Ukraine “as an instrument of confrontation” with Russia, and this posed “a serious, very big threat to us.” At the end of an angry, rambling speech, he signed a decree recognizing the separatist territories and aimed a threat at Kyiv: Russia would place “complete responsibility for the possibility of a continuation of bloodshed” on Ukraine. In response, a senior Biden Administration official said, “This was a speech to the Russian people to justify a war.”

For months, tensions have been building toward this moment. Since the fall, U.S. intelligence agencies have been watching preparations for what they assessed would be a sizable Russian invasion. Initially, White House officials who were briefed on the intelligence thought that the military buildup might be an elaborate Russian ruse, designed to force concessions from Ukraine and the West. “We worried about this a lot,” a senior Biden Administration official said, of such a scenario. The intelligence agencies were insistent that the buildup couldn’t be a bluff; their assessments were based on multiple sources.

The Biden Administration immediately ruled out the prospect of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, and said so publicly. With that option off the table, and with confidence building that some form of Russian invasion was inevitable—by now, more than a hundred and fifty thousand Russian soldiers have amassed near Ukraine’s borders—a preëmptive name-and-shame campaign seemed among the only instruments left, and one worth trying. “Our assessment the whole time has been that they’re very likely to do this,” the senior Biden Administration official said. “If you think the baseline scenario is likely to be very bad, it can feel relatively low stakes to try and disrupt it.”

