By the time Air Force One returned from Ireland in the pre-dawn hours of April 15, President Biden’s plans to announce his reelection campaign were already in motion.

A videographer soon met him in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where Biden spent the weekend, after arriving in Dover at 2:26 a.m. with his sister, Valerie, and his son, Hunter. The president shot parts of the launch video over the next two days before returning to the White House on Sunday night, according to people familiar with events, who like others in this story requested anonymity to describe private conversations.

Once Biden returned to the White House, he and first lady Jill Biden met with senior aides to finalize the details of the reelection launch, and after the Bidens signed off on the plans, the officials ramped up their final preparations.

Top fundraising officials at the Democratic National Committee scrambled to make dozens of phone calls, frequently ending up in voice mails, inviting top donors for a hastily arranged summit with the president to plan events. Other staffers were dispatched to build a campaign website that could receive the first donations of what some in the party believe could amount to a $2 billion effort, counting the spending of outside groups.

Biden had been in no hurry to announce, happy to stay above the fray while Republicans battled it out. But suddenly the reasons to delay were outweighed by the reasons to push ahead.

READ MORE