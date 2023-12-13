Inside the ‘drive-thru brothels’ where prostitutes offer £25 hook-ups from dingy static caravans at side of busy roads

ON a busy highway, hundreds of static caravans line the roadside, lit up like Christmas trees.Each one has garish lights hanging in the window. When switched on, they indicate that the prostitutes who wait inside are available for sex.

Often there are groups of caravans all parked together in known areas for prostitution

While they might sound grotty, these mobile homes are a common sight across Germany and a favourite with long-distance truck drivers. And it’s all totally legal under German law.

As part of our investigation into the country’s legal sex trade, The Sun visited the Am Eifeltor, a sprawling road in the industrial heart of Cologne, on a busy Friday night.

With Brit tourists being ushered away from Amsterdam‘s red-light district, more and more are flocking to the west German city, which is famed for its mega-brothels and FKK clubs.

But now German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling for legal restrictions on sex work, declaring it “morally wrong” and telling parliament that it is “unacceptable for men to purchase women”.

