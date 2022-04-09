NEW YORK POST:

The over-the-top luxury penthouse believed to be owned by the mother of Vladimir Putin’s “secret” love child is available to rent for more than $10,000 per month.

Located in the elite St. Petersburg neighborhood Kamenny Island, the property is the childhood home of Putin’s rumored 19-year-old daughter, Luiza Rozova, according to BBC Russia. Rozova’s mother — 40-something former maid-turned-millionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh — has often been pegged as the Russian president’s “former lover.”

Listed by Engel & Völkers, the residence spans more than 4,800 square feet, and is one of 21 luxe apartments in the complex, known as Berezovaya Alley.

Comprising three floors, the first level features a living room and an expansive terrace overlooking the Neva river.

On the second floor is a bedroom and a child’s playroom. And on the third floor is an opulent wet bar, home theater and a sun lounge covered with flashy gold foil, the listing notes, according to the East2West news service.

READ MORE