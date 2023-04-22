HOMESICK Prince Harry was “desperate” to be at the Coronation to publicly ­support his father, The Sun can reveal.

The Duke made repeated attempts to contact Charles to discuss plans.

There are hopes his solo trip without wife Meghan — who is staying in California for son Archie’s fourth birthday — could finally help rebuild bridges among the royalsCredit: The Mega Agency

But the new King has been so busy he had time for only one conversation. Harry is understood to miss aspects of British life and may start spending more time here — despite losing Frogmore Cottage.

A source told The Sun: “Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family.”

This has led to hopes that his solo trip without wife Meghan — who is staying in California for son Archie’s fourth birthday — could finally help rebuild bridges among the royals.

