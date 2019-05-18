NEW YORK POST:

An NYPD cop gave her boyfriend $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband — and the lover’s own teenage daughter — in a heinous plot that ended in her arrest Friday, authorities said.

Officer Valerie Cincinelli was even fooled into thinking her hubby had been offed — thanks to a photo authorities staged that supposedly showed him dead in his car, court papers show.

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming,” Brooklyn US Attorney Richard Donoghue said in legal documents, as prosecutors successfully argued for Cincinelli to be held without bail.

Cincinelli, a 34-year-year mom of two, hatched the scheme in February, when she asked her unidentified boyfriend to hire a hitman, court papers say.

But the beau told the FBI and began working as a confidential source, including by letting the feds record his phone calls with Cincinelli and wearing a recording device when they met in person, documents state.

As part of the plot, Cincinelli allegedly withdrew $7,000 from a TD Bank branch around Feb. 18 and gave it to her boyfriend, who then used the money to buy 5 ounces of gold coins to purportedly pay the hitman.