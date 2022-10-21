The city unveiled Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial tent city on Tuesday — detailing how migrants staying there will be given three meals a day, fluff-and-fold laundry service and an array of entertainment including TV and video games.

“This is a place people can come, rest, relax and kick their feet up after the journey they have been on,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol told reporters at the facility on Randall’s Island.

An initial wave of 500 single men is slated to start moving in on Wednesday after arriving from Texas at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

But while Iscol called it “a short-term solution for people to figure out what their next destination will be,” officials acknowledged that no one would get kicked out for staying beyond a goal of just four days.

“Our focus is to get you where you want to go and not put a numerical limit in terms of number of hours to restrict anything,” Dr. Ted Long, a senior vice president at NYC Health + Hospitals, said in response to a question from The Post.

