While supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid are flying high in their careers, their real-estate developer father, Mohamed Hadid, is mired in financial and legal troubles. Last week, a bankruptcy trustee said Mohamed was poised to close a deal on the court-ordered auction of a 66-acre parcel of land he owns in the hills overlooking Los Angeles. He had planned a lavish hotel-sized development, complete with horse stables, a helipad and 11 mansions with stunning views of the city. Two Hadid-controlled companies that own the land, Coldwater Development LLC and Lydda Lud LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection last year, according to court documents. Earlier in March, demolition began on his sprawling 30,000 square foot home that angry Bel Air neighbors had dubbed the “Starship Enterprise.” The teardown was the culmination of a five-year battle that local residents waged in the courts against Mohamed, 73, for cramming the mega mansion onto a 1.22-acre lot without many of the proper city approvals. In 2019, a judge ruled that the four-story cliffside property, on Strada Vecchia Road, was “a danger to the public.” Neighbors feared it could slide down the hillside and destroy the homes below it.

