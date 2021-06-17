The New York Post:

Remote work? No problem for Mark Zuckerberg.

The 37-year-old Facebook founder plans to work remotely for up to half of 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported last week — and his $320 million real estate portfolio is more than able to accommodate his work-from-home lifestyle.

The centibillionaire owns about 1,400 acres and 10 houses in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. He has a history of not getting along with his neighbors, from construction noise complaints in San Francisco to a petition against “colonization” due to his growing Hawaii real estate portfolio.

The homes are hardly a dent in his estimated $120 billion net worth, which places him as the fifth richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

He has two children with his wife Priscilla Chan, 5-year-old Maxima and 3-year-old August. They said having children inspired them to pledge to give 99% of their Facebook shares away, though many have criticized billionaires for exacerbating inequality.

A family spokesperson confirmed the residences to The Post, and pointed out “Mark and Priscilla’s work with the community in Kauai.”

