MARK ZUCKERBERG has revealed more about his metaverse plans.

He hopes his metaverse will be used by everyone around the world and says you’ll be able to feel like you’re really in the virtual reality.

Zuckerberg demonstrated how you could create your own world in the metaverse

The billionaire Meta CEO just revealed more about his plans in a Facebook Live video.

He told viewers that their experience of the metaverse will be different from anything they can experience today.

Meta is working on the next generation of artificially intelligent assistants that could help you create a virtual world exactly how you want it.

Zuckerberg said: “You experience it and move through it as if you were really there.”

The CEO then demonstrated how he imagines creating a metaverse world would happen.

He showed how his avatar could enter a blank metaverse and start creating a whole new scenario from nothing.

