Jerry Falwell Jr. led a life of luxury filled with jaunts to Miami on a private jet, trips to the Bahamas, and a $1 million salary — while running Liberty University like a “dictatorship” — before he resigned over his sordid sexcapade scandal.

Falwell, 58, portrayed himself as the consummate family man on Instagram, posting photos of his daughter’s picture-perfect engagement and riding horses on his sprawling farm in Cifax, Virginia.

Other snaps show the influential evangelical leader snorkeling in the Bahamas, dining with friends during a trip to Greece made possible by “good friends from the Middle East” and dressed up at the White House Christmas party.

In 2007, Falwell took over as president of Liberty University following the death of his father, the late famed televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr., who founded the ultra-conservative Christian school in Virginia in 1971.

