Jeffrey Epstein had sleepless nights, lied to guards, telling them he was calling his dead mother, and sat in the corner of his Manhattan jail cell with his hands over his ears weeks before he killed himself, documents released yesterday show.

The pedophile called himself a ‘coward’ and complained he was struggling to adapt to life behind bars following his arrest in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges – his life of luxury reduced to a concrete and steel cage.

But the disgraced financier insisted that he was not suicidal, stating that he had a ‘wonderful life’ and ‘would be crazy’ to end it. Epstein, 66, was found hanged days later at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019.

Officially, Epstein committed suicide. But, given that he was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, and the number of high-profile and powerful people he had associated with – conspiracists believe he may have been assassinated.

According to the new documents – only unsealed four years after his death – Epstein was under psychological observation at the time of his death for a suicide attempt that left his neck bruised and scraped.

READ MORE