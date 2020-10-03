Daily Star:

The terrorists captured a strategic port town in Mozambique earlier this year – telling locals it would be their new stronghold – and have killed thousands in the African country

ISIS -linked jihadis have amassed a fighting force that is wreaking havoc and slaughtering its enemies.

The terrorists have killed more than 1,500 people in northern Mozambique and displaced more than a quarter of a million since 2017.

The southern Africa country has been overrun by militants in recent years.

Back in August, ISIS militants captured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, in the province of Cabo Delgado, and told locals it would be their new capital.

The region is rich in oil – featuring Total and Exxon Mobile bases – and its deep forests offer terrorists smuggling routes for arms and ammunition.

Locals refer to the armed group as the Machababos or Al Shabaab, but the ISIS-affiliated group calls itself Al-Sunnah Wa Jama’ah.

David Otto, counter-terrorism and organised crime expert at Global Risk International, told Daily Star Online: “The complex terrain of deep forest and easy access to the Indian ocean makes the province of Cabo Delgado and the district of Mocimboa da Praia perfect for any armed group to hide.

“They can launch hit and run ambush tactics, escape to the high-sea to neighbouring states and an ideal logistics route for smuggling of illegal goods, arms and ammunition.”

Mr Otto claims that one of the terror group’s leaders, Abdala Likongo, is married to a member of the local Makunde tribe.

He added: “This local affiliation, support and knowledge of the people and the terrain provides the jihadist group with a huge advantage over government forces often deployed from outside the region with very little cultural intelligence and knowledge of the area.”

Read more at The Daily Star