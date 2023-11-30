Inside Henry Kissinger’s ‘heavy’ diet & health regimen that saw him outlive peers

HENRY Kissinger’s son has told how the former diplomat managed to live to over 100 – despite eating a “heavy diet” of bratwurst and schnitzel.

The former U.S. Secretary of State, who served during the Nixon and Ford administrations, died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Before his death, Kissinger was the last surviving member of President Richard Nixon’s Cabinet.

And while no cause of death was given, Kissinger’s son previously offered insight into the diplomat’s lifestyle in the months before he died.

“Not only has he outlived most of his peers, eminent detractors, and students, but he has also remained indefatigably active throughout his 90s,” Kissinger’s son, David, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed in May, days before Kissinger’s 100th birthday.

“My father’s longevity is especially miraculous when one considers the health regimen he has followed throughout his adult life.

