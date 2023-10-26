Inside Hamas’s underground city: Footage shows how the terrorists excavate tunnels, use them to move weapons, carry out attacks on Israel and smuggle prisoners back to Gaza

Chilling footage has emerged showing the elaborate tunnel systems that Hamas terrorists have been using to move weapons, hostages and stage attacks on Israel.

The footage gives insight into the claustrophobic conditions the Palestinian Islamist fighters have been operating in.

It shows militants using metal rods and shovels to dig the tunnels. Many of them appear to be quite cramped and dark with footage showing the fighters slightly slouching as they move through the tunnels guided by headtorches.

Despite the confined conditions, most of the tunnels have concrete reinforcing.

The militants can be seen dressed in full military fatigues with some obscuring their faces with headscarves, balaclavas or wearing camouflage paint. They were heavily armed, carrying large machine guns, ammunition and rocket propelled weapons.

