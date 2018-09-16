FOX NEWS:

An “Inside Edition” crew who baited “smash and grab” thieves in California’s San Francisco Bay Area were the victims of a true robbery — resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

In an effort to report on rampant robberies in the area, “Inside Edition” employees filmed themselves planting GPS trackers inside items that were placed in a car parked in an area well-known for theft.

The trackers were placed inside of a $250 speaker and a purse just before reporter Lisa Guerrero explains “for [their] last trick,” they also placed video cameras throughout the car in the event the products get stolen.

Sure enough, two people were soon spotted robbing the vehicle. A man was seen in the segment smashing open the car’s back window, pulling out the handbag and throwing it to a woman sitting nearby before removing the speaker.

According to a man whose surveillance footage caught the incident, he said “it all lasted maybe 20 seconds.”

The “Inside Edition” crew then tracked down the speaker and confronted the duo as they walked into a train station.