Inside accused mail bomber Cesar Sayoc Jr.’s violent history

NEW YORK POST:

The Trump super fan arrested for mailing pipe bombs to prominent Dems was a Jekyll and Hyde personality who bounced between bouts of rage, hate and flights of fancy, according to court records and those who knew him.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. has spent a lifetime on the edge of reality, unable to keep a job or a roof over his head and repeatedly running afoul of the law.

A Chippendales dancer, an arena football player, owner of a dry cleaner, and even a soccer player for Italy’s legendary A.C. Milan club, Sayoc claims to have done it all.

Yet when authorities hauled him away in handcuffs outside a Florida auto parts store on federal explosives charges that could land him behind bars for 48 years, the steroid-abusing Sayoc was living in his van, friends and neighbors said.

Those who crossed him were shown a dark side: in more than a decade of trying to make it as a stripper, he allegedly violently threatened fellow performers, according to reports.

On the strip club circuit, his apparent weapons of choice included a syringe filled with HIV-infected blood, and tuna can lids strapped to his boots so he could “take out” another male dancer by stomping on the man’s face, colleagues told TMZ.

