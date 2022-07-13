A radical pro-abortion activist called by Democrats as a witness during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs Wade declared Tuesday that anyone who says men can’t give birth is ‘inciting violence’.

The hearing on the Dobbs decision continued this week with yet more nonsense and insanity from people called to testify by Democrats.

Democrats’ radical pro-abortion witness claims it incites “violence” and is “dangerous” to say men can’t get pregnant.pic.twitter.com/nPZr1N6DVx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2022

Missouri GOP Senator Hawley asked UC Berkley Law Professor Khiara Bridges during questioning “several times you’ve used a phrase, I want to make sure I understand what you mean by it, you’ve referred to ‘people with a capacity for pregnancy,’ would that be women?

Bridges responded, “many women, cis women, have the capacity for pregnancy, many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy,” further claiming that “there are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as non-binary people who are capable of pregnancy.”

She continued, “so this isn’t really a women’s rights issue it’s uh we can recognise that this impacts women while also recognising that it impacts other groups, those things are not mutually exclusive.”

The witness then accused Hawley of being “transphobic,” stating “I want to recognise that your line of questioning um is transphobic, um and it opens up trans people to violence by not recognising that.”

