A jaw-dropping video showed how quickly visibility deteriorated in New York City on Wednesday as smoke from hundreds of active wildfires in Canada eerily enveloped the Big Apple.

The clip, posted by the National Weather Service on Twitter, shows a fairly clear NYC skyline around 11 a.m., but as the smoke thickens, the skyscrapers increasingly fade into the orange haze and are almost impossible to see by 2 p.m.

The NWS called the Martian-like footage of the city “almost unbelievable” in the tweet.

“Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible,” the agency warned.

On Wednesday afternoon, air pollution was so poor that it nearly topped the entire air quality scale at 484 — resulting in the worst air quality in the city since the 1960s, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at an evening press briefing.

READ MORE