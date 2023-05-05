A California man ambushed and murdered his brother on his own doorstep in Utah before he was killed by police in a dramatic shootout that was recorded on a Ring doorbell cam.

Jeff Roberts, 66, killed his estranged brother Scott Roberts, 65, and also shot his sister-in-law, Jodi Roberts, before setting fire to their home. Law enforcement officials told DailyMail.com the shooting was linked to a ‘family issue’ but the full circumstances remain under investigation.

Roberts, who traveled 750 miles from his Long Beach home to confront his brother, then fired on police who rushed to the address in a quiet neighborhood in North Ogden before he was shot dead.

The Weber County Attorney released a tranche of shocking footage from both the Ring doorbell and police bodycam that showed how the incident on April 27 unfolded.

Scott and Jodi’s daughter, Kelsey Turner, said on a fundraiser for her mother that Jeff was estranged from Scott but the motive for the horrific incident remains unclear.

