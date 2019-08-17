DC Dirty Laundry:

Tinton Falls, NJ — Roberton Fullerton and his daughter Bobbi Rene Fullerton had committed no crime, had harmed no one, and were in their own home when police officers came to the door, ordered them to their knees at gunpoint and shot their two dogs. While apologists continue to claim “if you do nothing wrong, you have nothing to worry about,” this case — like so many others before it — proves them entirely wrong. Now the taxpayers of Tinton Falls will be held liable for the officers’ actions in the form of a lawsuit.

The Fullertons are now suing the Borough of Tinton Falls, Police Officer Adrian Reyes, several officers referred to only as “John Does,” and Police Chief John Scrivanic in federal court for an amount “yet to be determined.” for the disturbing abuse doled out by the officers. On Tuesday, the lawsuit was scheduled for pretrial.

“They were victims of excessive force. They were held at gunpoint by this officer (Reyes). They were scared out of their minds. The whole thing was very traumatic,” the Fullerton’s attorney Thomas J. Mallon told the Asbury Park Press.

According to the lawsuit, the incident unfolded on Oct. 8, 2017. Robert and Bobbi were having a verbal argument at their home that night when someone overheard them and called 911. Police were then dispatched to the residence.