NY POST

Newly released video shows inmates sniffing masks and sharing drinks in a “dangerous plot” to get the coronavirus — mistakenly thinking it would get them sprung from the slammer, according to officials. In the clip, inmates at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic can be seen passing around a worn mask among their group, taking it in turns to raise it to their faces, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday. Another group of around 20 inmates can also be seen sharing cups and bottles, even though they would normally have their own drinks, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said as he released the footage Monday. They also chugged hot water just before a nurse took their temperatures, the sheriff said — hoping it would look like they had a fever.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST