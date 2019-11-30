USA TODAY

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has again criticized a Colorado law after an inmate who was wanted by ICE was released on bail in late October, only to be arrested weeks later on attempted murder charges. But local law enforcement say the new law had little effect on their handling of the case and federal officials had been notified about the inmate’s release, giving ICE the chance to take custody of a suspect who the agency claims is in the country illegally. The Colorado law in question was enacted in May and bars law enforcement officials in the state from holding a person based only on a request from ICE — commonly called an immigration detainer.

READ MORE AT USA TODAY