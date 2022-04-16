WYFF4.com

A shooting at a mall in South Carolina left multiple people injured, according to police. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina. Authorities said 12 people were injured but no fatalities were reported. Columbia police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 10 people were gunshot victims. Eight people were taken to the hospital and two were taken in private vehicles. He said two people are in critical condition. Holbrook said two people were injured in the stampede to get out of the mall.` Holbrook said the oldest victim is 73 and the youngest is 15. The police chief said three people are being detained but authorities believe only one of those people fired shots. He said this was not a random person walking into a mall shooting. Columbiana Centre issued the following statement: “Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

