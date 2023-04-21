A North Carolina high school volleyball player has urged the state legislature to pass a bill banning transgender athletes born male from playing on female sports teams after she was seriously injured when a transgender girl spiked a ball at her.

Payton McNabb, a senior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, told state representatives Wednesday that she suffered a concussion and neck injury during a game in September when the trans athlete sent the ball into her face.

“Due to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association policy allowing biological males to compete against biological females my life has forever been changed,” McNabb said, WLOS reported.

She said she still struggles with the effects of her injuries, including impaired vision, partial paralysis on the right side of her body, unremitting headaches, anxiety, and depression.

McNabb claimed that she also has been forced to obtain accommodations at the school as a result of her “impaired” ability to understand and retain information.

