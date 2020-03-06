JERUSALEM POST

We don’t need apocalyptic fictional Hollywood zombie movies to show us the future when reality is staring us right in the face – with solutions within our grasp.

It was truly a sight to behold. Long lines of AIPAC delegates from North America and around the world queued up to see the sophisticated Sheba Medical Center showcase in the Washington Convention Center last week, which highlighted a multi-purpose field hospital and interactive ARC innovation start-up display. As the delegates observed the field hospital with wonderment, almost all of them parroted the same line: “You are a Newsweek world Top-10 hospital, so we expect Sheba and the State of Israel to find a cure for corona…” After exiting the field hospital, they hurriedly pocketed a souvenir bottle of Sheba’s antiseptic hand wash. When I inquired as to why this was so important to them, the response was: “All of the drug stores have no more antiseptic hand wash left on the shelves.” While I kvelled after hearing the first sentence, I cringed after hearing the second. Sheba Medical Center has indeed been making headlines in major media around the world during the last few weeks, including in this newspaper. Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Sheba’s director-general and his chief innovation officer, Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, who appeared center stage at AIPAC’s opening ceremony, have activated all of the center’s advanced medical tools – led by five tele-medicine technologies to treat and interact with Israel’s coronavirus patients, who are ensconced in a quarantined complex. By the time you read this, some of the patients will have been released: healthy and oh, so happy to be reunited with their families. While Sheba is currently a world leader in combating head on the coronavirus and the COVID 19 disease it causes by combining the ingenuity of our doctors with game-changing technologies, the mass media – as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN – are losing the larger battle to create global awareness and a cure for a more common and far more deadly viral phenomenon: the FLU!

READ MORE AT THE JERUSALEM POST