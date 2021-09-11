BREITBART:

One Democrat lawmaker’s solution to combating money troubles in the United States is to simply create more out of thin air.

However, according to financial analysis from the Hill on Friday, citing the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), “the federal government is on track to default on the national debt sometime in between the middle of October and the middle of November without action to raise the debt ceiling.” The United States is more than $28 trillion in debt, according to the U.S. debt clock.

“We are not broke as a nation. We are not bankrupt. We can’t go bankrupt. We absolutely cannot go bankrupt because we have the power to create as much money as we need to spend to serve the American people,” Chairman of the Budget Committee Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said during Thursday’s Budget Reconciliation markup.