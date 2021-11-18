The Daily Mail:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday announced increased payments to help personnel cope with surging house rental prices

‘This is a readiness issue,’ he said after dire warnings of increasing inflation

Last week, the Department of Labor said prices had risen 6.2 percent in past year

The issue has emerged as a test for the Biden administration as it plans trillions of dollars in new spending

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday warned that rising prices for housing and food were affecting the readiness of U.S. armed forces.

Inflation has emerged as one of the biggest issues facing the Biden administration, as ordinary Americans complain about the price of everyday items – from gas to bread.

During a Pentagon briefing, Austin said he was temporarily increasing payments to help troops pay for off-base housing in places where rents had increased by 10 percent or more.

‘This is a readiness issue, and that’s why I’m focused on making sure that our service members and our families have what they need to thrive,’ he said.

Last week the Labor Department revealed that prices were rising at their fastest pace in more than 30 years.

It said prices had increased 6.2 percent year-on-year.

