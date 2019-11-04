STUDY FINDS:

It feels like everyday there is another article published blaming millennials for this or that. A certain industry is in decline? Millennials must be involved. Not enough money being generated in certain sectors? Those stingy millennials are spending too much money on avocado toast again. Fair or not, young adults of this day and age have become a scapegoat of sorts for a myriad of societal problems and changes. What seems to be lost in this conversation is the effect all of this is having on many millennials’ mental health and self-confidence.

Now, a new survey consisting of 2,000 millennials (ages 22-38) has revealed some troubling statistics regarding how young adults see themselves in comparison to both their peers and older generations. An astounding eight in 10 flat out believe they are not “good enough” in virtually all areas of their lives. Furthermore, three quarters of the survey’s respondents admit that they constantly feel “overwhelmed” by pressure to succeed in their careers, find a meaningful romantic relationship, and meet others’ expectations.

Another seven in 10 millennials say that daily chores like going to the gym regularly, maintaining a presence on social media, and making enough money are among the top reasons why they feel overwhelmed from time to time. In all, 80% of respondents even say these worries have negatively impacted their sleep and 79% admit that their overall mental health has suffered.

Interestingly, 75% of respondents say that their efforts to succeed in life have actually had an adverse impact on their personal relationships. On a related note, six in 10 say that the pressure they feel to succeed professionally has had a negative effect on their careers.