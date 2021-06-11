NewsMax:

Even though more than half its population is fully vaccinated, coronavirus cases are soaring in Mongolia, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Asian country reported 1,312 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to almost 70,000, almost all of which have occurred since January.

The New York Times data base shows that daily infections in Mongolia have risen more than 70% in the last two weeks.

Mongolia is one of the few developing countries that arranged for enough doses of the vaccine for its population, having signed agreements for 4.3 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine (of which only 60,000 of the latter have so far arrived.)

This puts the focus on concern about the effectiveness of the Sinopharm vaccine, which uses inactivated coronaviruses to trigger an immune response in the body and has been demonstrated in studies to be less effective than the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which use newer mRNA technology, according to The New York Times.

Critics were already questioning the effectiveness of Sinopharm’s vaccine due to a lack of transparency in its trial data in its later stages.

Those doubts increased when Seychelles, a small nation which relied heavily on Sinopharm to inoculate its population, experienced a large increase in coronavirus cases, although most of them were not serious.



More at NewsMax