New polling suggests that a majority of Americans believe a looming indictment of former President Donald Trump from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will backfire and either not hurt him or actually help him in his quest to retake the White House.

The results of the poll, conducted by Convention of States Action in conjunction with the Trafalgar Group, were obtained by Breitbart News exclusively ahead of their public release. These results appear to be the first polling numbers conducted fully after Trump announced last weekend that he expected to be charged imminently, and show the solid majorities of Americans believe the indictment will not hurt Trump at all.

A whopping 74 percent of Americans believe that an indictment of Trump either helps him or will have no effect on his presidential campaign — 37.5 percent said it will not affect him and 36.8 percent said it will help him. Only 25.7 percent of voters surveyed think it will hurt his presidential campaign.

