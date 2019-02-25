BREITBART:

Seven illegal aliens — who allegedly helped the illegal alien accused of murdering Newman, California, police officer Ronil Singh the day after Christmas — used fake IDs to work and stay in the United States, an indictment claims.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That is when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out, “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika, their newborn five-month-old son, and the mourning Newman, California, community.

Perez Arriaga was arrested in December 2018 for the killing of Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — but was officially charged with the murder of a law enforcement officer last month. The illegal alien, whom authorities said is a “known” gang member, had been caught by police after a more than 50-hour manhunt.

During that manhunt, prosecutors claim seven of Perez Arriaga’s illegal alien friends and family members allegedly aided him in his attempt to flee to Mexico.